Herban Market’s Sweet Potato Brulée


By Today in Nashville
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sweet Potato Brulée

The Sweet Potato Brulée is inspired by marrying a crème brulée and baked sweet potato into one dish. If you are a sweet potato lover that loves torched marshmallows, this is for you. What makes this better is that you are never left out when someone takes the last marshmallow and leaves just the rest of the potatoes behind. We fold in the love so you can have marshmallow in every bite.

Our method:

Bake the sweet potatoes for 1 hour, rest for 15 min. Scoop out the potatoes, discarding the skin and hand whisk for 2 minutes. Next, we will fold in the Marshmallow Italian meringue and sorghum. Season with sea salt & spices. Layer in casserole dish. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. When the dish is finished baking, we will rest for 15 minutes, top with bourbon barrel smoked sugar and brulée before serving. The brulée with this dish stays hot for a longer period. Great tip as you schedule your timeline to complete thanksgiving dinner for your friends and family. To finish the sweet potatoes, begin the meringue process in two separate bowls. First: melt brown rice syrup with vanilla extract and set aside. Second: place water, sugar cane, egg whites, crème of tartar and pinch of salt, whisk medium speed, add brown rice syrup until stiff peaks. Shelf life up to three days, it’s nice to have extra after Thanksgiving.

Marshmallow Italian Meringue:
  • 3 oz water
  • 9 oz sugar cane
  • 9 oz brown rice syrup
  • 6 oz egg whites
  • 1 T crème of tartar
  • T vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
Ingredients:
  • 12 each, Large Sweet Potatoes (We get our sweet potatoes from Bloomsbury farm. Smyrna, TN)
  • ½ C Bourbon Barrel Foods Sorghum (you can use another sorghum, but it isn’t the same)
  • 1 C Bourbon Barrel Foods Smoked Sugar (it’s a must)
  • 2 T Sea salt (Maldon Salt is a great substitute)
  • 2 C Italian Marshmallow Meringue (Hudson Valley Marshmallow Co. is a great substitution)
  • 1 T Autumn Spice Blend (Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice is a great substitute)

