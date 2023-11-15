Generous donations to Clarksville restaurant help feed those in need

Camacho’s Famous – Pizzeria and Tavern
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville restaurant is providing free meals after they received generous donations from the community.

Camacho’s Famous Pizzeria and Tavern said the meals have been paid for in advance.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to your generous donations, we are making a real impact in our community together.”

The restaurant said if you are hungry and have no money, ask a server for a ticket. The server will then take it to the kitchen and have a meal prepared for you.

“Your contributions inspire others to join us in making a difference,” Camacho’s Famous – Pizzeria and Tavern said in a Facebook post. “If you or someone you know is hungry and without food, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. Together, we can create a positive change.”

