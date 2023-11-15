Gabrielle Hanson resigns as Franklin alderman

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Controversial Franklin alderman Gabrielle Hanson has resigned from her position after a failed mayoral run.

Hanson resigned from the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman on Monday, a day before the board’s meeting where her colleagues planned to censure her.

Hanson has been embroiled in controversy since she announced her candidacy for Franklin mayor. Hanson overwhelmingly lost the mayoral election to incumbent Ken Moore.

In October, neo-Nazis attended a candidate forum in support of Hanson, raising eyebrows from fellow aldermen and city residents. Her fellow alderman called on her to be censured.

Before that, Hanson claimed on a local podcast that the Covenant School shooter was involved in a love triangle with school staff, a claim that angered grieving parents of slain children. Many called for her to resign, but an ethics board dismissed the parents’ complaints.

A Franklin ethics board did determine Hanson violated the city’s ethics code by criticizing the Nashville International Airport for supporting the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, a community advocacy group, and its Juneteenth Festival. The board also found Hanson used her position as an alderman to get gifts and privileges. She was recently featured and mocked on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO.

It’s unknown at this time whether her spot as alderman will be filled immediately by appointment or by an election. WSMV4 has filed a public records request for Hanson’s resignation letter.

