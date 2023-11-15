First Alert Forecast: Tracking Much Needed Rain

Cooler weather just around the corner
Multiple rounds of rain coming our way
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

A mix of clouds and sunshine for our Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.  More clouds mix in tonight with lows in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll see some sunshine on Thursday but expect cloud cover to take over as we head through the afternoon.   It will be a warmer day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A cold front will approach the Mid State on Friday and bring us a few scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening.  Most areas won’t even see 1/2″ of rain so we are not expecting any help with the drought conditions.  Highs drop back into the mid 60s.

COOLING DOWN

Rain will move out for the weekend, but cooler air will fall in behind that front.

Saturday and Sunday will both have a good deal of sunshine, but temperatures will mostly be staying in the 50s and at best end up around 60 Sunday afternoon.  Lows will drop into the 30s for the weekend.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

More rain is expected to move in Monday afternoon and last into our Tuesday morning.  Temperatures next week will hover around 60.

