First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in Friday and again next week

Cooler weather over the weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Two rain systems will impact Middle Tennessee weather over the next seven days.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight looks uneventful and pleasant, although an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow will feature a little more sunshine during the afternoon. With that, temperatures will rebound from an early start in the upper 40s to the low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY RAIN:

Friday will bring more clouds and a few rain showers. This system won’t be a heavy rain event. In fact, most areas will pick up just one to two tenths of an inch of rain at most. The high will be near average in the mid 60s.

Rain develops on Friday with another healthier dose of rain expected early next week.
THIS WEEKEND:

Drier and cooler weather is on tap for this weekend.

Saturday will be breezy and cool. The high will stay in the upper 50s.

Sunday morning looks cold, in the 30s, but then will turn pleasant in the afternoon with increasing high clouds and a light wind. The high will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain will return to the Mid State for Monday and part of Tuesday. That system will bring 1/2″ to 1″ of rain to most of us. Highs both days will be in the low 60s.

THANKSGIVING PREVIEW:

Drier weather for Wednesday and Thursday/Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday should be in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s will be common on Thursday.

