First Alert Forecast: Milder, before rain returns Friday

Cooler weather will take over once again this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re tracking two rain systems in the next seven days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REST OF THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be variably cloudy and mild with highs around 70°. Cooler weather is likely over southern Middle Tennessee where thick clouds have been in the area all day.

Tonight looks uneventful and pleasant, although an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow will feature a little more sunshine during the afternoon. With that, temperatures will rebound from an early start in the upper 40s to the low-mid 70s.

Friday will bring more clouds and a few rain showers. This system won’t be a heavy rain event. In fact, most areas will pick up just one to two tenths of an inch of rain at most.

THIS WEEKEND:

Drier, cooler weather’s on tap for this weekend.

Saturday will be breezy and cool.

Sunday morning looks cold, but then will turn pleasant in the afternoon with increasing high clouds and a light wind.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain will return to the Mid State for Monday and part of Tuesday. That system will bring 1/2″ to 1″ of rain to most of us.

Drier weather’s in store for Wednesday and Thursday/Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and pleasant in Nashville with highs in the 60s.
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and pleasant in Nashville with highs in the 60s.(WSMV)

Wednesday should be in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s will be common on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after shooting in Nashville
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Multiple rounds of rain coming our way
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Much Needed Rain
Wednesday morning weather update
Wednesday morning weather update
Rain moves in on Friday with another chance next Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Two systems set to bring rain
Meteorologist Dan Thomas has the latest rain forecast for the week of 11/14.
Rain Forecast 11/14