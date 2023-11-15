First Alert Forecast: Milder, before rain returns Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re tracking two rain systems in the next seven days.

REST OF THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will be variably cloudy and mild with highs around 70°. Cooler weather is likely over southern Middle Tennessee where thick clouds have been in the area all day.

Tonight looks uneventful and pleasant, although an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow will feature a little more sunshine during the afternoon. With that, temperatures will rebound from an early start in the upper 40s to the low-mid 70s.

Friday will bring more clouds and a few rain showers. This system won’t be a heavy rain event. In fact, most areas will pick up just one to two tenths of an inch of rain at most.

THIS WEEKEND:

Drier, cooler weather’s on tap for this weekend.

Saturday will be breezy and cool.

Sunday morning looks cold, but then will turn pleasant in the afternoon with increasing high clouds and a light wind.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain will return to the Mid State for Monday and part of Tuesday. That system will bring 1/2″ to 1″ of rain to most of us.

Drier weather’s in store for Wednesday and Thursday/Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and pleasant in Nashville with highs in the 60s. (WSMV)

Wednesday should be in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s will be common on Thursday.

