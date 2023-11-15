Fallen leaves can cause mold growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Allergy sufferers can benefit tremendously from ridding their yard of leaves this year.

Leaves can seem harmless, but they can trap moisture under them once they fall. This creates big problems for allergy sufferers.

Decaying leaves, oxygen, moisture and warmth (from sunlight and the soil) are the perfect recipe for mold. The leaves trap that moisture and warmth under them, and mold can then grow on the ground.

When mold grows on the ground, the spores are released into the air, which can affect your asthma or allergies. Raking the leaves in your yard and discarding them is the first step to avoiding mold growth.

Another tip is to check your yard to ensure you get rid of moisture sources, such as standing water, a leaking HVAC system or an outdoor spigot.

While doing yard work, wear a mask and gloves while raking, and make sure to change your clothes as soon as you get done to avoid letting mold spores or other allergens into your home.

When handling mold, it's important that you do it in a way that doesn't allow mold spores to spread. (wsmv)

