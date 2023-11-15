Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car jumped a guardrail and crashed into the woods off I-65 south near the Armory Drive exit early Wednesday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Firefighters said the car caught fire after the crash.

Crews happened to be in the area, saw the rollover crash, and stopped. They said nobody was in the car but that another car was pulling away from the scene as they arrived.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.

