Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65

Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car jumped a guardrail and crashed into the woods off I-65 south near the Armory Drive exit early Wednesday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Firefighters said the car caught fire after the crash.

Crews happened to be in the area, saw the rollover crash, and stopped. They said nobody was in the car but that another car was pulling away from the scene as they arrived.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after shooting at Nashville gas station
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Cody Wiggins
Teacher identified as suspect in Franklin wedding shooting

Latest News

The Board of Fair Commissioners voted in favor Tuesday night to move forward in the renovations...
Bristol Motor Speedway officials continue talks to renovate Fairgrounds Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway is talking with Mayor Freddie O'Connell's officer about their plans to...
'Encouraging' conversations about Fairgrounds Speedway
Rezoning would occur during the 2025-26 school year for elementary and high schools and 2026-27...
Rutherford school board passes rezoning maps
The crash occurred near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road at 6:04 p.m. on...
Driver charged for leaving deadly crash