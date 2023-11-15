Alaskan Airlines to launch nonstop service between Nashville, Portland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alaska Airlines will start daily, year-round flights to Portland, Oregon next spring, the Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday.

The flights will start on March 14, 2024, BNA officials said.

“This new nonstop flight connecting Nashville and Portland marks a significant achievement for BNA. Establishing this route has been a longstanding goal, and we are thrilled to enhance connectivity between these vibrant cities,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, in a media release. “Portland, with its shared passion for exceptional cuisine, vibrant music, and a rich cultural scene, will undoubtedly strengthen the ties between our communities, offering travelers a taste of the rich experiences each destination has to offer.”

These flights will include a mid-morning departure from Portland International Airport (PDX) and a late afternoon departure from BNA, officials said.

Tickets are available for purchase now.

