Accused Vanderbilt stalker caught peering into dorm windows hours later, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of stalking students near Vanderbilt University was also accused of peering into the doors and windows of a dorm hours later, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police, early Tuesday morning, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Vanderbilt University Police Department were called to an area near Vanderbilt’s Warren College regarding a “suspicious person.”

The caller said the person was last seen crossing the street of West End Avenue and walking towards downtown, according to the arrest report.

Police said the description of the person matched a security notice that was sent out Sunday, Nov. 12 to the Vanderbilt University community regarding a stalking incident.

During the stalking incident, a female student saw the suspicious person following her as she was walking near West End Avenue and 21st Avenue South. Police subsequently found the person walking near 21st Avenue North and West End Avenue.

When officers left their patrol cars to talk to the person, he immediately ran in the opposite direction in an attempt to flee.

After a short chase, police arrested Egyptian A. Griffis. According to police, after reviewing the security notice as well as the story released by WSMV4, police noticed Griffis was still wearing the same clothing.

Griffis was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespass and resisting to stop.

