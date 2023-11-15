2 Texas men arrested after money stolen from Murfreesboro ATM intercepted at Houston airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men from Houston, Texas were arrested, and another suspect remains on the run after the trio allegedly robbed an ATM outside of a bank on Tuesday.

Police said, Ryan Smith, 25, and Demond Johnson, Jr., 18, are charged with robbery in concert with two or more persons. Smith and Johnson, along with another Houston man, are accused of robbing the ATM outside of Truist Bank on Old Fort Parkway while a repairman was working on it at about 11:30 a.m.

Shortly after the robbery occurred, police said the men were spotted unloading a bag from the back of a Ford Explorer at the Verizon store at the corner of Medical Center Parkway and North Thompson Lane. Police also found clothing, ski masks and gloves in a nearby dumpster.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies caught one of the suspects. Smith was taken into custody after being stopped while riding in an Uber on Interstate 24. Deputies also located a Lyft driver who took the other two suspects to the Nashville International Airport. Johnson was detained by airport police.

The bag with the stolen money, which had been checked, was intercepted by authorities once it arrived in Houston.

The third suspect, who was also dropped off at BNA, was able to catch a flight to Texas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Smith and Johnson are each being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. A court date is set Jan. 23 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court,” MPD said.

