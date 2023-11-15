1 dead after crashing into tree near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Wednesday morning after crashing their car into a tree in Hermitage, according to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was speeding down Massman Drive, lost control and crashed off the side of the road into a tree near Glastonbury Road.

Massman Drive, located near the Nashville airport, is closed. Officers are investigating.

