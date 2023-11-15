1 dead after crashing into tree near Nashville airport
Police believe the person was speeding, lost control and crashed into a tree.
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Wednesday morning after crashing their car into a tree in Hermitage, according to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was speeding down Massman Drive, lost control and crashed off the side of the road into a tree near Glastonbury Road.
Massman Drive, located near the Nashville airport, is closed. Officers are investigating.
