Wrong-way driver facing several charges after crash on I-40 injures 3

Lipert is facing aggravated assault and aggravated child endangerment charges upon her discharge from the hospital.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with a van on I-40 Monday morning. That driver is now facing charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Metro Nashville police said 25-year-old Taylor Lipert was driving her Mitsubishi Eclipse west in the eastbound lanes for about one mile when she collided head-on with the driver of a van, 33-year-old Gabriel Xol Choj.

Lipert and her 3-year-old child were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she remains in stable condition. Police said the child sustained serious injuries and also remains hospitalized.

The driver of the van, Choj, was taken to VUMC with critical injuries. Police said he’s in stable condition.

“Investigating officers believe Lipert entered the Interstate from the 221A exit ramp where multiple posted traffic signs are displayed that read “do not enter” and “wrong way”. Lipert told officers that she is new to Nashville, does not know the area, and is an inexperienced driver,” MNPD said.

Lipert is facing aggravated assault and aggravated child endangerment charges upon her discharge from the hospital.

