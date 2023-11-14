Williamson County sheriff announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades has announced he will retire on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I would like to announce my intention to retire as your Sheriff on January 1, 2024, after forty-four years of continued service with this office,” Rhoades announced on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office released his retirement message Tuesday afternoon.

You can read his full message below:

To the Citizens of Williamson County,

I would like to announce my intention to retire as your Sheriff on January 1, 2024, after forty-four years of continued service with this office.

I do not have the words to adequately thank you for the many years of trust and support I have received throughout my career. Please know that I have never taken the responsibility entrusted to me lightly. It has truly been an honor to serve you.

Respectfully,

Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades

November 14, 2023 A MESSAGE FROM THE SHERIFF To the Citizens of Williamson County, I would like to announce my... Posted by Williamson County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.