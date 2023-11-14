Vanderbilt student claims stalking suspect has harassed others before

The student said the accused stalker had allegedly harassed another student in the past.
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.(Vanderbilt University)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Vanderbilt student says this is not the first time the man has allegedly harassed students.

Student Evelyn Ward said one of her friends had a strange encounter on campus.

“She kept walking ‘cause she noticed this guy was following her,” Ward said. “She was able to lose him, but she immediately texted.”

Ward said they have a chat with all the women in their program at school.

”I was just a little anxious about it, to be honest,” Ward said.

On Sunday, Vanderbilt alerted students to be aware following a stalking incident. Ward says her friend was shocked.

”There was a picture, a screenshot of him, and she was like, that’s the exact same guy that had been following her,” she said.”

Ward said she feels relieved to know the man has been arrested but will continue to remain aware of her surroundings.

“I always know who is around me, and if someone is walking behind me, I tend to step to the side and let them walk in front of me,” she said. “I don’t like people walking behind me.”

Previous Coverage
Vanderbilt issues warning after student reports alleged stalker
Vanderbilt students double down on safety after stalking incident

The Vanderbilt University Police Department arrested 28-year-old Egyptian A. Griffis on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to court records.

WSMV4 also spoke to a woman who says she saw the arrest happen.

Caroline Brumlowe said bright police lights woke her up in the middle of the night, so she looked out her window and started recording.

Brumlowe said there were at least five police cars outside her window. She said she was already aware of a stalking incident that happened close to her apartment but didn’t immediately put it together until police confirmed they arrested the suspect.

Brumlowe said she was relieved after the arrest.

“I went to college out here, so just as a young girl just out of college, I feel super grateful the Vanderbilt police were so quick to act and stay vigilant on top of it,” Brumlowe said. “I feel super safe and have noticed an increased police presence around here.”'

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

Latest News

A wild turkey in the woods.
Turkeys scratch up East Nashville cars, TWRA explains why
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Fall leaves (generic)
Fallen leaves can cause mold growth
WSMV4 Investigates: More unprovoked K9 attacks at BNA
The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville.
One person killed in shooting at gas station