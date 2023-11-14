Vanderbilt student claims stalking suspect has harassed others before

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Vanderbilt student says this is not the first time the man has allegedly harassed students.

Student Evelyn Ward said one of her friends had a strange encounter on campus.

“She kept walking ‘cause she noticed this guy was following her,” Ward said. “She was able to lose him, but she immediately texted.”

Ward said they have a chat with all the women in their program at school.

”I was just a little anxious about it, to be honest,” Ward said.

On Sunday, Vanderbilt alerted students to be aware following a stalking incident. Ward says her friend was shocked.

”There was a picture, a screenshot of him, and she was like, that’s the exact same guy that had been following her,” she said.”

Ward said she feels relieved to know the man has been arrested but will continue to remain aware of her surroundings.

“I always know who is around me, and if someone is walking behind me, I tend to step to the side and let them walk in front of me,” she said. “I don’t like people walking behind me.”

The Vanderbilt University Police Department arrested 28-year-old Egyptian A. Griffis on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to court records.

WSMV4 also spoke to a woman who says she saw the arrest happen.

Caroline Brumlowe said bright police lights woke her up in the middle of the night, so she looked out her window and started recording.

Brumlowe said there were at least five police cars outside her window. She said she was already aware of a stalking incident that happened close to her apartment but didn’t immediately put it together until police confirmed they arrested the suspect.

Brumlowe said she was relieved after the arrest.

“I went to college out here, so just as a young girl just out of college, I feel super grateful the Vanderbilt police were so quick to act and stay vigilant on top of it,” Brumlowe said. “I feel super safe and have noticed an increased police presence around here.”'

