Tennessee ranked among the most overweight, obese states in US, study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study released by WalletHub used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the most overweight and obese states in America.

The Volunteer State found itself ranked in the study’s top 10 most overweight and obese states.

Tennessee was ranked No. 6 on the list behind West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana and Arkansas. Tennessee had the seventh-most obese and overweight prevalence, ranked 13th in terms of health consequences and 4th for food and fitness.

“Being overweight is becoming the new normal in America,” WalletHub said. “According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.”

“The problem is bigger in some states than in others, though. To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs,” the study said.

