Teacher identified as suspect in Franklin wedding shooting

The suspect is accused of shooting his wife and brother-in-law.
Franklin hotel shooting
Franklin hotel shooting(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The suspect accused of shooting his wife and brother-in-law at a Franklin wedding over the weekend is a Florida high school teacher.

Cody Wiggins, charged with attempted homicide in the shooting, is a teacher at West Florida High School in Pensacola, Florida, school officials confirmed Tuesday morning. Wiggins, 29, has been suspended as the investigation continues, according to the Escambia County School District’s interim superintendent.

“In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District’s contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended,” Keith Leonard said. “We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination.”

2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin

The Franklin Police Department said the shooting happened at Marriott of Cool Springs at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wiggins’ wife and brother-in-law were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain unknown.

Police said Wiggins was located in a nearby subdivision Saturday night. He was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault and tampering with evidence. At last check, Wiggins was in the Williamson County Jail.

