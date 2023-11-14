Suspect in Vanderbilt ‘stalking’ incident arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University police have arrested a man accused of stalking a student near campus.

The man was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to a Vanderbilt spokeswoman. Vanderbilt had issued a warning to students after the man was seen following a woman on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The student reported that while crossing West End Avenue at 21st Avenue South, she became aware that she was being followed. The person proceeded to change direction and movement to mimic the student’s moments, the university said in a media release.

“After several changes in direction, the student was able to notify a security officer,” the release said. “While speaking with security, the suspicious person walked away, crossing the street, but continued to observe the student from afar. The suspicious person was last seen near Jason’s Deli on West End Avenue.”

No details about the suspect have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

