Spring Hill UAW votes to turn down deal with GM

The majority of workers at the Springhill GM manufacturing facility voted no to the deal.
UAW strike in Spring Hill
UAW strike in Spring Hill(Danica Sauter | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – Spring Hill union workers have turned down a tentative agreement with General Motors after weeks of strikes fighting for better pay.

The majority of United Auto Workers members at the Springhill GM manufacturing facility voted “no” to the deal with GM, with about 72% of production workers and 56% of skilled trade workers turning down the deal, according to a document submitted to WSMV by Steven Bailey.

According to GM, the deal would have paid most union workers at least $40.39 an hour or about $84,000 a year in base wages by the end of the agreement in September 2027. Most workers would see a substantial increase of at least $10 more an hour upon agreeing to the deal.

A bonus was also offered, and the company offered a 25% increase in retirement contributions.

Union workers at GM facilities across the country went on strike while working on an agreement.

A major strike in Detroit ended in late October after the UAW there agreed to the deal.

Spring Hill UAW vote
Spring Hill UAW vote(Submitted)

