Snow tubing returns to Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg thanks to man-made snow

Ober representatives call it the SnowMagic Infinite Crystals Snowmaking system. It uses forced-air to freeze drops of water into a snow-like consistency, then blows them out with “explosive force,” all without chemicals.
Snow tubing returning to Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg thanks to man-made snow
Snow tubing returning to Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg thanks to man-made snow(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg is set to open its 16th snow tubing season Saturday using its SnowMagic technology. Thanks to man-made snow, the slopes of Ober were able to get a wintry makeover through October.

Ober’s snow tubing lanes are 400 feet long with a 50 foot vertical drop, and they are serviced by Ober’s “magic carpet,” which moves riders and their tubes back to the top.

The tubing wouldn’t be possible without man-made snow. Ober representatives call it the SnowMagic Infinite Crystals Snowmaking system. It uses forced-air to freeze drops of water into a snow-like consistency, then blows them out with “explosive force,” all without chemicals. In fact, melted “snow” can even be reused after it turns back to water.

Ski season will open once temperatures get low enough for Ober to cover the mountain consistently.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee
Black bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York....
Tennessee ranked among the most overweight, obese states in US, study says
Making the Nashville commute easier, safer
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told CNN Tuesday that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy...
Rep. Tim Burchett says Kevin McCarthy elbowed him in the back while talking to reporter
Suspect in Franklin hotel shooting is a teacher
Arrest made in murder outside Nashville hotel