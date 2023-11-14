Search underway for suspects after ATM robbery in Murfreesboro
Officers are using K-9s to attempt to locate the robbers and are following up on potential leads.
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for suspects after a robbery at an ATM outside of the Truist Bank on Old Fort Parkway.
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the robbery occurred at about 11:30 a.m. No injuries are being reported from this incident.
“The case is under investigation,” MPD said.
