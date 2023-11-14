Search underway for suspects after ATM robbery in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for suspects after a robbery at an ATM outside of the Truist Bank on Old Fort Parkway.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the robbery occurred at about 11:30 a.m. No injuries are being reported from this incident.

Officers are using K-9s to attempt to locate the robbers and are following up on potential leads.

“The case is under investigation,” MPD said.

MPD responded to a robbery at an ATM outside the Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy. at 11:31 a.m. No one was injured. Police used tracking K9 trying to locate the robbers and are following up on any leads. The case is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/aVgisaquUO — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 14, 2023

