Rutherford County School Board scheduled to vote on rezoning plans

The special-called meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board set to vote on rezoning plans on Tuesday, Nov.14. This proposed plan has been in the works for several months.

This scheduled vote comes one week after the school board talked about the changes made to these maps based on parents’ feedback. Several parents have pushed back on these plans because they don’t want their child to change schools.

We’ve heard from some parents who do not want their kids to leave their friends. Meanwhile, other parents are concerned about accessibility because their child walks to school now, but they fear rezoning plans could change that.

Overcrowding in schools is what the rezoning plan is set to solve as they brace for growth, according to Rutherford County School officials. They have been focused on addressing over-capacity concerns at Stewarts Creek Elementary, Middle and High Schools as well as Blackman Middle and High schools.

The district said by 2028, they’ll have 10,000 more students than they do in 2023.

If the rezoning plans are approved, changes to the middle and high schools will go into effect August 2025. For middle schools, the rezoning changes will go into effect August of 2026.

The special-called meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s central office.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee
Black bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Franklin hotel shooting
Teacher identified as suspect in Franklin wedding shooting
Ghost bagging scam hits Nashville's airport, a Vanderbilt student reported a stalker and the...
Catch Up Quick
The Polar Express display at Opryland.
Inside the Polar Express-themed ICE! display at Opryland
ICE! at Opryland running until January