Rutherford County School Board scheduled to vote on rezoning plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board set to vote on rezoning plans on Tuesday, Nov.14. This proposed plan has been in the works for several months.

This scheduled vote comes one week after the school board talked about the changes made to these maps based on parents’ feedback. Several parents have pushed back on these plans because they don’t want their child to change schools.

We’ve heard from some parents who do not want their kids to leave their friends. Meanwhile, other parents are concerned about accessibility because their child walks to school now, but they fear rezoning plans could change that.

Overcrowding in schools is what the rezoning plan is set to solve as they brace for growth, according to Rutherford County School officials. They have been focused on addressing over-capacity concerns at Stewarts Creek Elementary, Middle and High Schools as well as Blackman Middle and High schools.

The district said by 2028, they’ll have 10,000 more students than they do in 2023.

If the rezoning plans are approved, changes to the middle and high schools will go into effect August 2025. For middle schools, the rezoning changes will go into effect August of 2026.

The special-called meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s central office.

