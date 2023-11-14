Rep. Tim Burchett says Kevin McCarthy elbowed him in the back while talking to reporter

In an interview with CNN, Burchett called McCarthy a bully when recounting the encounter.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told CNN Tuesday that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy...
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told CNN Tuesday that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy elbowed him in the back while talking to a reporter from NPR. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The discourse among House Republicans is heating up in Washington. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told CNN Tuesday that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy elbowed him in the back while talking to a reporter from NPR.

In an interview with CNN, Burchett called McCarthy a bully when recounting the encounter.

“Well, I was doing an interview with Claudia from NPR, a lovely lady, and which she was asking me a question and, and at that time I got elbowed in the back,” Burchett said. “It kind of caught me off guard, because it was a clean shot to the kidneys, and I turned back and there was Kevin. For a minute I was kind of ‘what the heck just happened?’

I chased after him, of course, he’s a, as I’ve stated many times, he’s a bully with $17 million and a security detail. You know, he’s the type of guy that when you’re a kid would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his mama’s skirt. You know, that’s not the way we handle things in East Tennessee.”

McCarthy and Burchett’s relationship has been stressed for months, as Burchett was one of eight House republicans who voted to oust the former Speaker from his position.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales spoke about the exchange on X (formerly Twitter), saying she had “never seen this on Capitol Hill.” Grisales also said Burchett told McCarthy “you got no guts,” later telling her “he’s on a downward spiral.”

McCarthy has denied the incident, telling CNN “I didn’t shove or elbow him. It’s a tight hallway.”

WVLT News has reached out to Burchett’s office for comment.

