Police search for suspects in vehicle burglary, identity theft cases in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department said purchases were made with the victim’s credit and debit cards.
Burglary suspects
Burglary suspects(Clarksville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a slew of vehicle burglary and identity theft cases that happened earlier this month.

Police said the incidents occurred on Nov. 4. CPD officers responded to Heritage Park and the Clarksville Atheltic Club after several reports of vehicle burglary around 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Police said personal items were stolen and the victims’ debit and credit cards were used to make purchases at various stores, including a Krogers on Dovers Crossing, a Walgreens on Fort Campbell and a Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The two suspects and their vehicle were captured on surveillance camera. Police are asking the public for help in identifying them.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5651, or Detective Johnson at ext. 5687.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Clarksville Police Department)

