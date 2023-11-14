Police identify motorcyclist killed on West End Avenue after allegedly running red light

The crash occurred near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road at 6:04 p.m.
Police identify motorcyclist killed on West End Avenue after running red light
Police identify motorcyclist killed on West End Avenue after running red light(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who was hit and killed on West End Avenue after allegedly running a red light.

Police said 32-year-old Victor Martinez was the motorcyclist killed Monday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road at 6:04 p.m., according to police.

A portion of West End Avenue was closed while the Crash Investigation Team investigated.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist appeared to run a red light at Murphy Road just before the crash, police said.

“Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling west on West End Avenue at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light,” MNPD said in a media release. “A GMC Yukon, traveling east on West End Avenue, was stopped near the intersection of Murphy Road to turn left into the Exxon parking lot. The driver of the Yukon said he waited for the traffic light to turn red for oncoming traffic before initiating the turn. The motorcycle collided with the right rear quarter panel of the SUV.”

The driver of the Yukon, Ledarryll Amos, 40, ran away on foot from the Exxon parking lot, police said. Amos later returned and was cited for leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a revoked license.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

Latest News

A wild turkey in the woods.
Turkeys scratch up East Nashville cars, TWRA explains why
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Fall leaves (generic)
Fallen leaves can cause mold growth
WSMV4 Investigates: More unprovoked K9 attacks at BNA
The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville.
One person killed in shooting at gas station