Police identify motorcyclist killed on West End Avenue after allegedly running red light

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who was hit and killed on West End Avenue after allegedly running a red light.

Police said 32-year-old Victor Martinez was the motorcyclist killed Monday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road at 6:04 p.m., according to police.

A portion of West End Avenue was closed while the Crash Investigation Team investigated.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist appeared to run a red light at Murphy Road just before the crash, police said.

“Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling west on West End Avenue at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light,” MNPD said in a media release. “A GMC Yukon, traveling east on West End Avenue, was stopped near the intersection of Murphy Road to turn left into the Exxon parking lot. The driver of the Yukon said he waited for the traffic light to turn red for oncoming traffic before initiating the turn. The motorcycle collided with the right rear quarter panel of the SUV.”

The driver of the Yukon, Ledarryll Amos, 40, ran away on foot from the Exxon parking lot, police said. Amos later returned and was cited for leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a revoked license.

