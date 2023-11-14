North Nashville murals vandalized, police searching for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for defacing two North Nashville murals on 23rd Avenue North.

“When I pulled up to the building and saw that the murals had been spray-painted it really took my breath away,” said Rasheedat Fertuga, Gideon’s Army Founder and President.

The vandalism happened at Gideon’s Army last Tuesday night. The organization builds restorative justice and youth empowerment programs. Police say before midnight a man pulled up to the building and spray-painted both murals.

“If you destroy what I create I’m just going to create it again,” said Charles Key, one of the artists behind the pieces.

The organization wanted a local artist to draw a piece of art that honored Rasheedat Fertuga for the work she’s done in the community to help curb violence among youth in the area.

Key said many times artists fund murals out of their own pockets and it’s unfortunate to see the artwork defaced.

“This is a picture of Rasheedat, the owner of the non-profit organization. I kind of went back and did some hieroglyphics and kind of connected with the black culture from Africa,” said Key.

He said displaying artwork that’s reflective of the community is important and to see it defaced is truly unfortunate.

“It kind of hit differently because normally if you vandalize, you just vandalize the whole thing. But to just target just the face, for me, it seemed like they wanted to erase the figure. Nobody would do this to the wings in The Gulch I don’t believe,” said Key.

Gideon’s army is undecided right now if it will move forward with charges. Fertuga said it’s a decision that will ultimately be up to the youth.

“It’s important for the people that have been harmed to really make that decision and so we’ve been having conversations about how they want to handle it,” said Fertuga.

The organization said it will not allow vandals to stop their mission of bringing positive change in their community.

“We will stay through spray paint and vandalism, we will stay through attacks, we will stay when we are blackballed through whatever it takes to make sure that our children are safe,” said Fertuga.

Two women were spotted painting their names on one of the murals. Metro Police say they are not responsible for vandalism on the actual artwork.

Key asks the community to continue to support local artists and muralist. Gideon’s Army will have a community briefing and mural celebration December 2 at 10 a.m. at its headquarters at 1625 23rd Ave. N.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.