Neighbors voice concerns after deadly crash involving off-duty officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 24 hours after a deadly crash involving an off-duty officer along Trinity Lane, neighbors are hoping a new utility pole is not the only change coming to their East Nashville community.

On Sunday evening, two men were killed after they crashed into an off-duty officer’s vehicle as he left work, causing their car to hit a utility pole and be split in half, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigators identified the two men inside the vehicle as Joel Skelton and Patrick McGee. Surveillance video shows the men’s Ford Mustang speeding before the collision.

“It was terrible,” Roger, a witness, said. “I didn’t know what happened. I heard a big bang. I thought it was a train up here bumping cars, or whatever, and I look out the window, and I saw cars turning in and out of the driveway. I look outside, happen to see under the bridge here, I saw a body lying up in the street.”

Neighbors say speeding has been a big concern in the community, and they feared that something like this would happen.

It shouldn’t have to happen,” Roger said. “They should have more police monitoring out here or put up the speed limit signs.”

Officials identified the officer as Patrick McGinnis, who has reportedly been with the department for eight years. He sustained injuries in the crash, according to police.

Once police finish their investigation, the District Attorney will review the case to determine if any charges are warranted.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.