NDOT unveils ‘Connect Downtown’ project, seeks public feedback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — There’s a new transit plan in the works to make getting around downtown Nashville safer, easier and faster.

The map for the projects shows three mobility centers including WeGo central and the new SoBro and East Bank mobility centers, linked together by three transit priority corridors.

Those corridors include Westside, James Robertson and East Bank.

The 10-year action plan boasts five “big moves” that will roll out in three phases.

That includes:

Manage Congestion — Upgrade signals, convert select streets to one-way or two-way travel, improve traffic operations, and better manage special events to keep people moving and improve system resiliency

Improve Safety — Advance Vision Zero projects and programs to make Downtown’s streets safer for people, especially the most vulnerable travelers

Move More People — Prioritize buses on key corridors and increase the amount of service to provide faster and more reliable trips throughout the entire regional transit network

Create Complete Networks — Develop safe, separated, and connected walking, biking, rolling, and scooting facilities for people to get into, around, and through Downtown

Maximize the Curb — Flex the uses of the curb throughout the day for deliveries, service vehicles, and passenger pick-up and drop-off to support local businesses, venues, and residents

Open house informational meetings begin Tuesday with another on Wednesday:

Tuesday, November 14th from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Downtown Presbyterian Church, 154 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219

Wednesday, November 15th from 5:30-7:00 p.m., at Nashville Farmer’s Market, 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208

People who can’t make one of the two meetings can send their comments through a survey linked to the Connect Downtown project website or click here.

