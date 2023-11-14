Motorcyclist killed in crash on West End Avenue
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of West End and Murphy Road.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Monday evening on West End Avenue, Metro Nashville police confirmed.
The wreck occurred near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road at 6:04 p.m.
A portion of West End Avenue was closed while the Crash Investigation Team investigated the crash.
