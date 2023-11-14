Motorcyclist killed in crash on West End Avenue

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of West End and Murphy Road.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on West End Avenue on Monday...
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on West End Avenue on Monday evening.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Monday evening on West End Avenue, Metro Nashville police confirmed.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road at 6:04 p.m.

A portion of West End Avenue was closed while the Crash Investigation Team investigated the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24

Latest News

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel
We compared premade ‘heat and serve’ meals for four people at five chain restaurants and...
Do pre-made Thanksgiving meals save you money?
Candi Ferrell is a proud mother when you meet her youngest son Will. She's also a protective...
Families struggling to get disability care
Ferrell family
Problems with TennCare website leave disabled Tennesseans struggling to find in-home care