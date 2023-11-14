Child left alone suffers ‘catastrophic’ injuries in dog attack, mother charged

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Murfreesboro mother is in custody after investigators say she waited to contact authorities as a pit bull viciously attacked her 4-year-old daughter.

Candy Tittle is charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect and endangerment. On Thursday, Nov. 9, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a dog attack on Richland Richardson Road. The child was unsupervised at the time of the pit bull attack, according to an affidavit, and it was only when the girl began screaming for help that Tittle found her being attacked.

Instead of immediately calling 911, Tittle contacted the dog’s owner, deputies said. The dog’s owner then contacted emergency services.

The 4-year-old sustained “catastrophic” injuries during the attack, deputies said. She had severe damage to her right arm, which may have to be amputated, according to the affidavit, as well as an injury to her trachea that had to be repaired by doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Tittle did not immediately go to the hospital with her daughter, authorities said. She showed up later, “noticeably under the influence,” according to the affidavit.

The Department of Children’s Services removed Tittle’s four children from her custody.

Her bond was set at $120,000, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.