Man arrested after murdering woman outside Nashville hotel, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 33-year-old man is set to be charged in Monday night’s murder of a woman outside the Ramada Inn on Music Valley Drive after he was arrested overnight on unrelated charges, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said Delano Lamar Allen shot and killed a 45-year-old Nashville woman at about 6 p.m. Monday. Officials are working to confirm her identity.

Previous Coverage: 1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Ramada Inn parking lot where they found the female victim dead. Police said Allen was on the Ramada Inn property when he walked toward a blue Mercedes sedan as it pulled into the parking lot. An altercation between him and the women, who are believed to know each other, ensued.

Police said a shot was heard and shortly after the Mercedes was seen speeding away, leaving the woman’s body in the parking lot. Allen was identified as a potential suspect based on information officers gathered at the scene, MNPD said.

At about midnight, officers were flagged down by persons at a motel on Murfreesboro Pike about a man fighting and attempting to steal a pickup truck. Police said Allen used a shovel as a weapon as he attempted to steal the truck.

He tried to run from officers but was eventually taken into custody.

“Allen tried to run from the officers, who caught up to him and placed him into custody despite his continued resistance. Allen was charged during the night with three counts of assaulting police officers, two counts of attempted vehicle theft, aggravated assault against the owner of the pickup truck, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia,” MNPD said.

Police added that the Mercedes was found abandoned in a ditch on Antioch Pike.

BREAKING: Delano Allen, 33, will be charged today with criminal homicide for Mon night's murder of a woman in the Ramada parking lot. Allen and the victim appear to have known each other. He was arrested at a Murfreesboro Pk motel during the night trying to steal a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/35dzKCMfCz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.