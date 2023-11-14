Making Butternut Squash Pasta with the Rutledge
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 butternut squash cut in half and seeded
- 1 cup leeks whites only
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cup whole milk
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoons white pepper
- 1 tablespoons dried sage
- 1/4 teaspoons nutmeg
- 1/2 cup Romano cheese
- 1/8 teaspoons cayenne pepper
METHOD:
- Cut butternut squash and remove seeds. Salt, pepper and nutmeg. Place on a sheet tray and bake at 350 for 45 min.
TO MAKE THE SAUCE:
- Dice leeks white part only, wash dirt off in a bowl. Add oil to the sauce pot, add leeks and sweat. Remove butternut squash from skins and purée in a food processor. Add 2 cups butternut squash purée to leeks, then add chopped garlic, heavy cream, milk, salt, white pepper, dried sage, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper.
- Once the sauce boils, add Romano cheese! Use a stick blender or food processor to purée leek together with butternut squash.
TO MAKE THE PASTA DISH:
- Add 4 oz of butternut squash sauce to the pan.
- Add 2 oz cream and bring to a boil.
- While the sauce is heating, add 7 oz of cooked ziti to boiling water. Add noodles to the sauce and toss together in a pasta bowl topped with chopped pecans and crumbled goat cheese.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.