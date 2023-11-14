Making Butternut Squash Pasta with the Rutledge


By Today in Nashville
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 butternut squash cut in half and seeded
  • 1 cup leeks whites only
  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 cup whole milk
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoons white pepper
  • 1 tablespoons dried sage
  • 1/4 teaspoons nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup Romano cheese
  • 1/8 teaspoons cayenne pepper

METHOD:

  • Cut butternut squash and remove seeds. Salt, pepper and nutmeg. Place on a sheet tray and bake at 350 for 45 min.

TO MAKE THE SAUCE:

  • Dice leeks white part only, wash dirt off in a bowl. Add oil to the sauce pot, add leeks and sweat. Remove butternut squash from skins and purée in a food processor. Add 2 cups butternut squash purée to leeks, then add chopped garlic, heavy cream, milk, salt, white pepper, dried sage, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper.
  • Once the sauce boils, add Romano cheese! Use a stick blender or food processor to purée leek together with butternut squash.

TO MAKE THE PASTA DISH:

  • Add 4 oz of butternut squash sauce to the pan.
  • Add 2 oz cream and bring to a boil.
  • While the sauce is heating, add 7 oz of cooked ziti to boiling water. Add noodles to the sauce and toss together in a pasta bowl topped with chopped pecans and crumbled goat cheese.

