Inside the Polar Express-themed ICE! display at Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – ICE! is back at the Gaylord Opryland hotel and organizers are inviting you to hop aboard.

This year’s ICE! at Opryland theme is the Polar Express. Two million pounds of ice were used to create the display.

“ICE! featuring The Polar Express is a dazzling, immersive, story-driven holiday showplace complete with larger-than-life ice sculptures, thrilling frozen slides and awe-inspiring tunnels,” the hotel said on its website.

There are nine scenes throughout the show, ending with the Nativity Scene. Some sculptures are up to 30-feet tall.

A new slide was added this year, so there are now five, two-story slides to enjoy. The Christmas event is open now until January.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.