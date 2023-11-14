Inside the Polar Express-themed ICE! display at Opryland

The Christmas event is open now until January.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – ICE! is back at the Gaylord Opryland hotel and organizers are inviting you to hop aboard.

This year’s ICE! at Opryland theme is the Polar Express. Two million pounds of ice were used to create the display. 

“ICE! featuring The Polar Express is a dazzling, immersive, story-driven holiday showplace complete with larger-than-life ice sculptures, thrilling frozen slides and awe-inspiring tunnels,” the hotel said on its website. 

There are nine scenes throughout the show, ending with the Nativity Scene. Some sculptures are up to 30-feet tall.

A new slide was added this year, so there are now five, two-story slides to enjoy. The Christmas event is open now until January.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee
Black bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.
Clarksville man among 5 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash

Latest News

ICE! at Opryland running until January
UAW strike in Spring Hill
Spring Hill UAW votes to turn down deal with GM
Man dies in crash on West End Avenue
Rutherford County Schools to vote on rezoning