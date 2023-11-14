First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Friday

An even wetter storm system will affect the Mid State early next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The next few days will be relatively cloudy with temperatures slightly above average.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, with just a few sunny breaks. The fleeting glimpses of sunshine will boost temperatures into the upper 60s in most areas.

Tonight looks pleasant and cool. Temperatures will drop from the 50s during the evening to the 40s first thing tomorrow.

Tomorrow looks variably cloudy, like today. Temperatures will be very similar with a light southeast wind. A sprinkle or very light, brief rain shower will be possible over southern Middle Tennessee late in the day, into the evening.

On Thursday, the storm system responsible for this week’s clouds will begin to move away. Most areas will get into a little more sunshine by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise from the mid-upper 40s to the low 70s by late in the day.

Then, Friday, rain showers will move in once again. Our weather will be completely cloudy and cooler with highs in the low-mid 60s. Some of that rain will linger into Friday evening.

Rain's likely in Nashville on Friday and then again early next week.
THIS WEEKEND:

Drier, cooler weather is on the way this weekend. On the heels of a cold front, we’ll have a light northerly breeze on Saturday. Highs throughout the state will be in the 50s.

Sunday morning looks cold, in the 30s.

Sunday afternoon will be cool, but very pleasant with sunshine and less wind than on Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will bring more clouds, a strengthening southeast breeze, and a few late day rain showers.

More showers are likely Monday night.

Tuesday will be wet with rain likely.

That rain system will exit to the east Wednesday, setting the stage for a sunny and cool Thanksgiving Day. Early bird indications are that temperatures will be in the 50s on Thanksgiving afternoon.

