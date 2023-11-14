First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Fall

Cool weather with cloud cover is expected.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

FALL FEEL

We’ll have a tough time fighting the cloud cover all day today, but at times, some sunshine should peek through with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the day. Tonight will be partly clear with lows dropping into the mid and upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon should be a repeat of today with stubborn clouds at time and temperatures in the mid to the upper 60s.

We’ll see some better sunshine on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A cold front will approach the Mid State on Friday and increase the clouds again quickly for the day. That front will also bring us a few scattered rain showers with highs dropping back into the mid 60s.

COOLING DOWN

Rain will move out for the weekend, but cooler air will fall in behind that front.

Saturday and Sunday will both have a good deal of sunshine, but temperatures will mostly be staying in the 50s and at best end up around 60 each afternoon. Lows will drop into the 30s for the weekend.

Another chance at a passing shower on Monday with highs near 60.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

