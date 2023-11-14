Federal government evaluating Tennessee’s statewide railway proposal

State officials are looking into a statewide rail to help reduce highway congestion and boost tourism.
Federal government looking at proposed Tennessee rail system
Federal government looking at proposed Tennessee rail system
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State officials said the federal government is currently looking at the state’s proposal to build passenger rail systems across the state.

The state is proposing three separate rail lines. If approved, the state would build one from Nashville to Chattanooga. The second would connect Bristol to Knoxville and Chattanooga. The third one would connect Memphis to Carbondale, Illinois and Nashville to Louisville, Kentucky.

“It’s at the federal level now and I had talked to one of the interested supporters down in Chattanooga recently and he seemed to think it was coming here in the next few weeks,” State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, R-Knoxville said.

Sen. Massey said they are looking at how other states funded their rail system to determine how much it would cost.

“It’s still a topic of conversation. I know there are several people interested in it, but we do have competing demands for our infrastructure dollars too,” Sen. Massey said.

Sen. Massey said there are still $30 billion of identified road projects the state has looked into. This would include funding for McGhee Tyson Airport and a potential bypass around Knox County, according to Sen. Massey

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she supports a passenger rail going through Knoxville.

“It would just promote more competition in our transportation sector, and it’s also a more sustainable way to move around,” Kincannon said.

The current proposal does not include a rail line connecting Nashville to Knoxville. Sen. Massey said this is due to the higher costs of building rail lines in the Cumberland Gap.

Both Sen. Massey and Mayor Kincannon said they would use a rail line from Nashville to Knoxville.

“I think a rail between Nashville and Knoxville that is feasible if we put our money and our minds to it,” Kincannon said.

Sen. Massey said the state still has to look at the best way to use its federal and state funding for transportation projects.

The state is expected to get a response back from the federal government by the end of the year. Sen. Massey said she’s expecting several presentations about the rail system in the first weeks of the next session.

