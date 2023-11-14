Deadly train crash in Smyrna sparks CSX investigation

Witnesses said the railroad arm dropped and trapped a vehicle inside.
One person was killed in a crash involving a train in Smyrna on Monday morning.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead in Smyrna after a train smashed into an SUV at a busy intersection.

The crash happened at a traffic stop, and witnesses said cars were lined up at the light when the railroad arm dropped and trapped a vehicle inside.

“The train just came and smacked her,” Mary Poteete said.

Poteete said it happened in a matter of seconds.

“I was standing out on my porch,” Poteete said. “I saw the grey vehicle sitting in the tracks, and she had nowhere to go.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the impact killed at least one person inside the SUV

Dustin Breeze lives up the road from the Washington and Front Street intersection where the crash happened and says he heard the train smash down on its emergency breaks.

“It was all mangled, and there was basically nothing left of the vehicle,” Breeze said.

Poteete said the incident left her confused.

“There was traffic behind her, and there was slow traffic in front of her too, but she didn’t even try,” Poteete said. “I’d have gotten out and ran like hell.”

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation. The intersection will remain closed until Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department
Neighbors voice concerns after deadly crash involving off-duty officer
Traffic Alert: Serious crash in Clarksville
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel
Southwest Airlines notified officers over the weekend about a bag that arrived at BNA, but no...
Arrests made in 'ghost bag' operation at BNA
Wrong-way driver facing several charges after crash on I-40 injures 3
Wrong-way driver facing several charges after crash on I-40 injures 3