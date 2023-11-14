Deadly train crash in Smyrna sparks CSX investigation

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead in Smyrna after a train smashed into an SUV at a busy intersection.

The crash happened at a traffic stop, and witnesses said cars were lined up at the light when the railroad arm dropped and trapped a vehicle inside.

“The train just came and smacked her,” Mary Poteete said.

Poteete said it happened in a matter of seconds.

“I was standing out on my porch,” Poteete said. “I saw the grey vehicle sitting in the tracks, and she had nowhere to go.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the impact killed at least one person inside the SUV

Dustin Breeze lives up the road from the Washington and Front Street intersection where the crash happened and says he heard the train smash down on its emergency breaks.

“It was all mangled, and there was basically nothing left of the vehicle,” Breeze said.

Poteete said the incident left her confused.

“There was traffic behind her, and there was slow traffic in front of her too, but she didn’t even try,” Poteete said. “I’d have gotten out and ran like hell.”

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation. The intersection will remain closed until Tuesday morning.

