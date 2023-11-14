David Letterman to raffle off ‘Late Show’ marquee

FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With...
FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a piece of television history?

Legendary late-night host David Letterman is offering regular folks a chance to own the original marquee sign from his talk show.

David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.
David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.(CNN Newsource)

The show aired from 1993 to 2013. This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

You can enter the sweepstakes by donating $10 or more at GiveawayDave.com through the end of the year. The donation benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization Letterman has supported since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The winner will also fly out to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show, which airs on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee
Black bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares
Rutherford County Schools will be holding three input meetings about rezoning elementary,...
Rutherford County School Board scheduled to vote on rezoning plans
President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on climate change at the White House on Tuesday....
LIVE: Biden discusses administration's response to climate change
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza