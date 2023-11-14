Child attacked by dog suffers severe injuries in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A four-year-old girl was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries at her home on Thursday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl was alone in the backyard when the pit bull attacked.

Her mother, Candy Tittle, heard the girl screaming for help. Deputies said it’s unclear how the dog got out of its kennel.

The child was flown by Life Flight to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Tittle is charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect and is expected in court Tuesday.

