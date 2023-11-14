Child attacked by dog suffers severe injuries in Rutherford County

The four-year-old’s mother is charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect following the attack.
A four-year-old girl was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries at her home on...
A four-year-old girl was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries at her home on Thursday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.(RCSO)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A four-year-old girl was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries at her home on Thursday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl was alone in the backyard when the pit bull attacked.

Her mother, Candy Tittle, heard the girl screaming for help. Deputies said it’s unclear how the dog got out of its kennel.

The child was flown by Life Flight to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Tittle is charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect and is expected in court Tuesday.

Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

