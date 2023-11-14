Can premade Thanksgiving dinners save you money?

We compared premade ‘heat and serve’ meals for four people at five chain restaurants and grocery stores.
Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?
Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the daunting task of cooking a Thanksgiving meal looming ahead of the holiday next week, some families might be considering the convenience of ordering a premade turkey dinner.

But will that save you money?

We compared premade ‘heat and serve’ meals for four people at five chain restaurants and grocery stores.

Bob Evans offers a turkey dinner with five sides, rolls and a dessert for $90.

Cracker Barrel offers a turkey dinner with four sides and rolls for $100, but it serves up to six. Whole Foods has a similar meal for the same price.

Publix offers a ‘heat and serve’ meal with three sides and a dessert for $80. It can serve up to 10. Walmart offers a packaged, microwaveable dinner for four for $48.

If you’re looking to save this year, cooking your meal is likely the cheaper option. Last year, the American Farm Bureau estimated the average family spent $63 on their home-cooked meal. Their annual survey for this year’s estimated costs will be released Wednesday.

If you’re interested in spending a little extra on the convenience of a ‘heat and serve’ meal, it’s worth checking to see if your favorite restaurants offer one for pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say

Latest News

One of the victim’s wives wrote a poem to cope with losing a friend in a training crash just a...
Five Fort Campbell soldiers die in crash
One person was killed in a crash involving a train in Smyrna on Monday morning.
Train hits car sitting on tracks in Smyrna
One person died after a train hit a vehicle in Smyrna, a local soldier was killed in a...
Monday evening news update
The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of five U.S. Army Special Operations...
Clarksville community mourns loss of soldier killed in Black Hawk crash