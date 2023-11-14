Can premade Thanksgiving dinners save you money?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the daunting task of cooking a Thanksgiving meal looming ahead of the holiday next week, some families might be considering the convenience of ordering a premade turkey dinner.

But will that save you money?

We compared premade ‘heat and serve’ meals for four people at five chain restaurants and grocery stores.

Bob Evans offers a turkey dinner with five sides, rolls and a dessert for $90.

Cracker Barrel offers a turkey dinner with four sides and rolls for $100, but it serves up to six. Whole Foods has a similar meal for the same price.

Publix offers a ‘heat and serve’ meal with three sides and a dessert for $80. It can serve up to 10. Walmart offers a packaged, microwaveable dinner for four for $48.

If you’re looking to save this year, cooking your meal is likely the cheaper option. Last year, the American Farm Bureau estimated the average family spent $63 on their home-cooked meal. Their annual survey for this year’s estimated costs will be released Wednesday.

If you’re interested in spending a little extra on the convenience of a ‘heat and serve’ meal, it’s worth checking to see if your favorite restaurants offer one for pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.