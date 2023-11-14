4 people from 4 different Hendersonville stores arrested for selling alcohol, vapes to minors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people from four different Hendersonville stores were charged recently for selling alcoholic and/or vape/tobacco products to minors, according to police.

Hendersonville police said on Monday officers conducted compliance checks on businesses in the city to ensure that laws pertaining to the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors were being followed.

“A total of 27 businesses were checked. Four establishments did not comply with the requirements of the law pertaining to the sale of tobacco/vape products to under-aged individuals,” HPD said.

The following are facing charges:

Erin Knowles, 22, of Cash Saver at 213 West Main Street.

Ali Alshoaiby, 31, of Tobacco and Vape at 206 N. Anderson Lane #304.

Chaudhari Devanshiban, 23, of Exxon at 100 N. Anderson Lane.

Brandon Ragland, 34, of New Ashes Tobacco at 109 Walton Ferry Road.

“The Hendersonville Police Department would like to thank the businesses that were in compliance and encourage all businesses that serve or sell alcohol and/or tobacco and vape products to adhere to the requirements of the law to keep our underage citizens safe,” HPD said.

