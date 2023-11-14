LIVE: 3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee
Black bear hit, killed in crash in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in...
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.
Suspect in Vanderbilt ‘stalking’ incident arrested