1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead after a shooting at the Ramada hotel near Opryland Hotel Monday night, according to Metro Nashville police.

The shooting was reported just after 5:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Music Valley Drive. Multiple first-responding crews are at the scene of the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.