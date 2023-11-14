1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

The shooting was reported just after 5:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Music Valley Drive.
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead after a shooting at the Ramada hotel near Opryland Hotel Monday night, according to Metro Nashville police.

The shooting was reported just after 5:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Music Valley Drive. Multiple first-responding crews are at the scene of the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

