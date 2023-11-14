1 dead after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said one person died Tuesday after a shooting in Nashville.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. A person was shot at an unknown location in Nashville and drove to a BP gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard to get help. The person later died from their injuries, police said.

It’s unknown if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

