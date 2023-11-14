1 dead after shooting in Nashville

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said one person died Tuesday after a shooting in Nashville.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. A person was shot at an unknown location in Nashville and drove to a BP gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard to get help. The person later died from their injuries, police said.

It’s unknown if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Cody Wiggins
Teacher identified as suspect in Franklin wedding shooting

Latest News

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Man charged after breaking into Nashville neighbor’s home, police say
Big changes are coming next year for some Mid State students, new details about an accused...
Catch Up Quick
Man killed in crash near BNA
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
1 dead after crashing into tree near Nashville airport
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.
Accused Vanderbilt stalker caught peering into dorm windows hours later, police say