1 dead after shooting at Nashville gas station

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said one person has died after a shooting at a Nashville gas station.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at a BP gas station on 14910 Old Hickory Blvd. Police did not say if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

Latest News

Search underway for suspects after ATM robbery in Murfreesboro
Search underway for suspects after ATM robbery in Murfreesboro
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York....
Tennessee ranked among the most overweight, obese states in US, study says
Making the Nashville commute easier, safer
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told CNN Tuesday that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy...
Rep. Tim Burchett says Kevin McCarthy elbowed him in the back while talking to reporter