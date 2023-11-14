1 dead after shooting at Nashville gas station
The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said one person has died after a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at a BP gas station on 14910 Old Hickory Blvd. Police did not say if a suspect is in custody.
