1 dead after shooting at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said one person has died after a shooting at a Nashville gas station.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at a BP gas station on 14910 Old Hickory Blvd. Police did not say if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.