What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation

Inside the bag, they found brand-new Lululemon clothes, a receipt, a forged driver’s license and a credit card.
Nashville International Airport baggage claim
Nashville International Airport baggage claim(Nashville International Airport)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three women were arrested at the Nashville International Airport for allegedly participating in what police are calling a “ghost bagging” operation.

Southwest Airlines notified officers over the weekend about a bag that arrived at BNA, but no one flew with it.

Three women arrived at BNA to pick up the bag, according to police. Inside the car, police found $20,000 worth of gift cards, $9,000 worth of receipts and merchandise and ten credit cards.

Police said they believed the women were buying clothes using stolen credit card information. Then, they return them to different stores to get cash or store credit, police said.

So, what is ghost bagging?

A ghost bag is a bag checked onto a plane that arrives at its destination, but a person doesn’t travel with it. Then, someone else waits at the arrival point to take the luggage from a carousel. This process is used as a way to transport drugs or carry out illegal activity.

WSMV4 learned that TSA and the airport don’t track these ghost bags. All bags that get checked are screened by TSA. At baggage screenings, they’re looking for explosives and weapons — they can’t determine if gift cards or merchandise is stolen or legit.

Ghost bagging is not uncommon; however, it is hard to tell how much it happens, officials said. It’s hard to catch it in the act, and once the checked bag makes it to the baggage carousel, it lies in the hands of the airline.

