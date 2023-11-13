Vanderbilt students double down on safety after stalking incident

A student reported a suspicious person following her over the weekend.
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt University logo(WSMV)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Vanderbilt students are taking extra safety precautions after a woman reported an alleged stalker near campus.

The woman, also a Vanderbilt student, said she became aware of a suspicious person following her near West End and 21st Avenue Sunday night. The woman reported the incident to campus police.

After the report, students Emily Gonzalez and Brandon Banashek said they received a security notification from the university.

“I don’t walk out at night by myself, for sure,” Gonzalez said.

Banashek said when he walks around, he never goes alone.

”Always stick in groups,” Banashek said. “Whenever I’m out off campus, I’m just always in a group. Even on campus, I’m usually in a group.”

The alert included other ways to protect yourself, like scanning your surroundings, avoiding isolated and dark areas and reporting any suspicious persons.

“I got three pepper sprays in case of anything,” Gonzalez said. “I’m going to start barking and looking crazy. That’s my tactic, I guess.”

While it may sound silly, some self-defense trainers recommend making noise because it can bring attention to the situation and potentially keep you safe.

Vanderbilt University encouraged students to download their VandySafe app, which has various safety features like contacting campus police for you.

