Vanderbilt issues warning after student reports alleged stalker

The alleged stalker proceeded to change direction and movement to mimic the student’s moments, the university said.
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.
Vanderbilt issued a warning after police say this person followed a student.(Vanderbilt University)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after a Vanderbilt student reported a “suspicious person” following her over the weekend.

On Nov. 12 at about 8 p.m., the student reported that while crossing West End Avenue at 21st Avenue South, she became aware that she was being followed. The “suspicious individual” proceeded to change direction and movement to mimic the student’s moments, the university said in a media release.

“After several changes in direction, the student was able to notify a security officer,” the release said. “While speaking with security, the suspicious person walked away, crossing the street, but continued to observe the student from afar. The suspicious person was last seen near Jason’s Deli on West End Avenue.”

Vanderbilt has issued a security notice to remind student of the following tips:

  • Scan the area before you exit or approach your vehicle/or building while you proceed between locations.
  • Have your key ready in hand to quickly access the door of your vehicle/building.
  • Avoid isolated or dark areas.
  • Watch out for each other. If you see someone who looks like they do not belong in the building or area, notify VUPD.
  • Know the location of emergency phones.
  • Report any suspicious persons to VUPD.
  • Download the VandySafe app to:
    • Contact VUPD via phone call or real-time chat.
    • Trigger a mobile Bluelight that shares your location instantly with VUPD.
    • Initiate a “Virtual Walkhome” where VUPD can monitor your walk home, to the car, or to the office.
    • Submit iReports and crime tips
    • View information about VandyRide.
    • Access support resources.
    • View the emergency guide.

