Traffic delayed in Clarksville due to serious crash, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several lane closures are active in Clarksville as police are investigating a serious crash at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Needmore Road.

Police said officers responded to the crash at about 3:40 p.m.

Lane closures will affect commuters on their way home, so, police are asking people to find alternate routes or be prepared for long delays.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there are no details about the crash,’ CPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.