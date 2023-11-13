Traffic delayed in Clarksville due to serious crash, police say

Lane closures will affect commuters on their way home, so, police are asking people to find alternate routes or be prepared for long delays.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several lane closures are active in Clarksville as police are investigating a serious crash at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Needmore Road.

Police said officers responded to the crash at about 3:40 p.m.

Lane closures will affect commuters on their way home, so, police are asking people to find alternate routes or be prepared for long delays.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there are no details about the crash,’ CPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin hotel shooting
2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after reported shooting at hotel in Franklin
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Skyline Village Apartments
2 children shot overnight in Nashville, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after getting hit several times on I-24
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police
Man arrested in Kentucky after murdering man he was visiting in Nashville, police say
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
How long are Nashville airport’s security lines during the holidays?
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
LIVE at 6: Parents outraged at justice system as convicted felon accused of shooting, killing their teen daughter
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt students double down on safety after stalking incident