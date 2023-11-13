Shake Shack offering free chicken sandwich deal. Here’s where to get one in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even though the call was not technically answered over the NFL weekend, Shake Shack is going forward with its free chicken sandwich deal.

The fast-food chain announced if an NFL player scored a touchdown and performed the chicken dance as a celebration over the weekend, they were set to offer free Chicken Shacks, however, that didn’t happen. It took the work of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman turned podcaster Taylor Lewan to get the public a chicken sandwich on the house.

Lewan took to social media to secure the deal.

“While we did not see any football players do the Chicken Dance in the end zone yesterday, Shake Shack is STILL offering FREE chicken sandwiches for fans this week across the country,” Shake Shack said.

Now through Sunday, Nov. 19, customers can score a free Chicken Shack using the promo code CHICKENDANCE at checkout when ordering at a Shake Shack kiosk, shakeshack.com or the Shack app; “Full terms and conditions on shakeshack.com,” the fast food chain added.

Here’s where you can find a Shake Shack in Nashville:

Downtown Nashville: 5002 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203

Green Hills: 4031 Hillsboro Pike Nashville, TN 37215

BNA: BNA Airport 1 Terminal Dr C/D Terminal Food Court Nashville, TN 37214

That’s good enough for us. FREE Chicken Shacks unlocked* 🔓



USE CODE: CHICKENDANCE to score yours now through 11/19.



*terms apply. https://t.co/Olwoq7HgcO https://t.co/5ogjesl6Lf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 13, 2023

Confirmed. This will be the one time you want to see someone do the chicken dance. Which player's gonna be the hero?



Terms apply: https://t.co/Olwoq7HgcO https://t.co/G6z0jT9Xse — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.