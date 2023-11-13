Shake Shack offering free chicken sandwich deal. Here’s where to get one in Nashville
The deal was set to go live if an NFL player scored a touchdown and did the chicken dance as a celebration, however, that didn’t happen. A former Tennessee Titan answered the call on social media and rescued this deal.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even though the call was not technically answered over the NFL weekend, Shake Shack is going forward with its free chicken sandwich deal.
The fast-food chain announced if an NFL player scored a touchdown and performed the chicken dance as a celebration over the weekend, they were set to offer free Chicken Shacks, however, that didn’t happen. It took the work of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman turned podcaster Taylor Lewan to get the public a chicken sandwich on the house.
Lewan took to social media to secure the deal.
“While we did not see any football players do the Chicken Dance in the end zone yesterday, Shake Shack is STILL offering FREE chicken sandwiches for fans this week across the country,” Shake Shack said.
Now through Sunday, Nov. 19, customers can score a free Chicken Shack using the promo code CHICKENDANCE at checkout when ordering at a Shake Shack kiosk, shakeshack.com or the Shack app; “Full terms and conditions on shakeshack.com,” the fast food chain added.
Here’s where you can find a Shake Shack in Nashville:
- Downtown Nashville: 5002 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
- Green Hills: 4031 Hillsboro Pike Nashville, TN 37215
- BNA: BNA Airport 1 Terminal Dr C/D Terminal Food Court Nashville, TN 37214
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.